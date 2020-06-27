May 25, 1937 - June 24, 2020 Betty Boone Griffith passed away at home this Wednesday, June 24th, at 83 years old. Her death comes after months of battling terminal cancer, and is a loss for us all. She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, David Worth Griffith. She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David Keith Griffith and Jane Tiller Griffith; grandchildren, Kylen Griffith Doubt and David Keith Griffith, Jr.; and siblings, Charles Boone, Banner Ray Boone, Bill Boone and Ann Binge. Betty was born in Spruce Pine, North Carolina and grew up with her five siblings. She attended Harris High School, graduating in 1955 in a class of 45. As a teenager, Betty worked at a clinic, which inspired her to attend North Carolina Baptist Hospital Nursing School, graduating in 1958. While managing a group of nurses, Betty took nightly courses from Appalachian State to earn a Master's in Public Administration. Upon the completion of her education, she became a professor of nursing at Winston-Salem State University. Betty eventually turned to public health administration, spending 15 years as the Director of School Health for the Davie County School system, earning their first ever North Carolina School Nurse of the Year in 1994. With a passion for the tobacco issue, she spearheaded anti-smoking campaigns in schools throughout North Carolina, even convincing tobacco company R. J. Reynolds to sponsor her efforts through grants. Betty passionately devoted herself to her career and to her life. She was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother, attending countless music recitals and sports matches, always with her common refrain of, "I love you bushels and bushels and bushels". Betty was a prolific traveler, visiting 45 states and 18 countries over the course of her life, though her favorite place was always Myrtle Beach. She was dedicated to her faith and church, teaching Sunday school for over 30 years. She was Trustee Chairman, headed the Finance Committee and authored a book on Clemmons First Baptist Church's history. She was a good friend to her nursing school classmates, her (many) bridge groups, her garden club, and to many others. Throughout her life, she made frequent use of her gift of administration, planning reunions, get-togethers, and serving her church. She was a powerhouse, yet humble despite her gifts and accomplishments. Betty had a way of touching people's lives and will live on in countless hearts. Memorial service will be held this Sunday, June 28 at 3pm, at Clemmons First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Clemmons First Baptist Church for SBC, P.O. Box 79, Clemmons NC, 27012. Frank Vogler & Sons

