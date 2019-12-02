January 11, 1946 - December 1, 2019 Theresa "Teese" Ayers Griffin, 73, passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Bear Grass, NC to the late Abner Beryl and Theresa Rogers Ayers. She graduated from Meredith College and was a math teacher and tutor. She held numerous volunteer roles with Ronald McDonald, Senior Services, Girl Scouts and many other organizations. She enjoyed playing bridge, doing the puzzles in the paper, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her family. Her lifelong moto was "Faith, Family and Friends." She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Waters Griffin; her daughter Sarah Lovett (Kent) of Greensboro; three grandchildren Blake, Lanie and Macon; two brothers Alan Ayers (Sharon) of Cary and Steven Ayers (Elizabeth) of Durham; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Teese's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 am. A visitation will be held immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. Burial will be in Williamston, NC on Friday, December 6 at 11 am at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Senior Services, Ronald McDonald House or the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
