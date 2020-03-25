July 4, 1938 - March 23, 2020 Mrs. Peggy Whicker Griffin, 81, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on July 4, 1938, to the late Edgar Wilson Whicker and Mary Elizabeth Fulp Whicker. Mrs. Griffin was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in King and was one of the charter members of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with thirty-two years of service. Mrs. Griffin loved to travel and sing. In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Griffin, and five siblings: Coy Whicker, William Whicker, Hilda Weir, Lois Vernon, and Fred Whicker. Surviving are three children: Rodney Griffin (Debbie), Tanis Sapp (Dwendle), and Marsha Grogan (Mike); two granddaughters, Stacey Marion (Ben) and Haley Holmes (Brandon); two great-grandchildren, Sawyer B. Marion and Baby Holmes on the way; a special sister-in-law, Carol Whicker; and many loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held in her honor at Gardens of Memory Walkerton, officiated by Rev. Frank Shumate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, Calvary Baptist Church King, 536 S. Main St., King, NC 27021, or Gospel Light Baptist Church, P.O. Box 38, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

