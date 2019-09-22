December 16, 1994 - September 19, 2019 Bradley Nathan Griffin, 24, of Clemmons passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born December 16, 1994 in Forsyth County to Robert Scott and Paula Human Griffin. In addition to his parents, he is survived by the two loves of his life his daughter Aleigha Faith and Jess Kiger Griffin; Papa Joe and Jean, his brothers and sister. Phillip (Emily), Christine, Nick (Fran), David (Landa). One nephew Isaac, two nieces, Cori and Adelynn. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceding Bradley in death is maternal grandparents, Joan & Richard Human, his paternal nana, Sue Caudle. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 -10:45 am prior to the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Aleigha Faith's go fund me page. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
