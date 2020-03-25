February 26, 1936 - March 19, 2020 Theodore "Ted" John Griesenbrock, Jr., 84, of Pinnacle, NC, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Ted was born on February 26, 1936, in Columbus, OH to Theodore John Griesenbrock, Sr., and Gertrude Fleige Griesenbrock. He attended Aquinas High School, Ohio State University, and served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 in Germany, where he said his job was to "watch the Russians watch us." Ted had a lifelong career in sales for McMillan Publishing, Schlitz, Salem Home Decorating with his wife, Judy, and then Lowes Home Improvement. During his retirement years he lived with his daughter, Linda, on a horse farm in Pinnacle, where he could see Pilot Mountain. He enjoyed traveling the world, playing euchre at the King Senior Center, where he was known as "Sharkey," reading military history and biographies, and being a staunch Republican. He was a member of nearby Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, where he met Nancy Quinn, a friend who accompanied him on many adventures. Preceding him in death are his wife, Judy, the love of his life, and his brothers, John and Robert Griesenbrock. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Linda Welborn (David), Pinnacle, NC; Cindy Griesenbrock (Jeff Byard), Pine Grove, WV; T.J. Griesenbrock (Heather), Ann Arbor, MI; and John Griesenbrock, Blacksburg, VA; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Charlene Mercer (Jim), and brother, Joe Griesenbrock. A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Most Popular
-
NC gyms, salons, barbershops and theaters ordered closed. Schools closed until May 15, governor says
-
Man shot by deputies in Clemmons dies; body of missing woman who lived with him was found
-
Winston-Salem based Hanesbrands to produce masks during COVID-19 shortage
-
Watch: Map shows how coronavirus is spreading in N.C.
-
Burr gave stark COVID-19 warning to private group weeks ago. Senator also sold stocks in hospitality industry, according to report
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately