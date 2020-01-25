May 17, 1921 - January 21, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Gries, 98, of Clemmons passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Forsyth Medical Center. She was born May 17, 1921 in Pottsville, PA to Joseph and Elizabeth Minnichbach Gries. She taught economics for 37 years at Pottsville High School, where she also had the honor of having the yearbook dedicated to her. The highlight of her life was taking her students every year to the New York Stock Exchange. Mary loved to travel and made many trips to all parts of Europe. Mary would want to give a special thank you to her faithful caregivers Homer and Jennifer. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brookstone, 4430 Clinard Road, Clemmons, N.C. 27012. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Gries, Mary Elizabeth
