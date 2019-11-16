September 30, 1926 - November 11, 2019 Mrs. Frances Virginia Gautier Greiner, 93, died on November 11, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Frances was born in Forsyth County, on September 30, 1926, to Thomas Jefferson Gautier, Sr. and Laura Elizabeth Josey Gautier. Frances was a lifelong member of Bethabara Moravian Church. She married the love of her life, Harold Charles Greiner, whose military career took the family to many places as they lovingly raised their three boys. Frances was strong, smart, and independent. While raising a family and working, she earned her degree as a registered nurse and after 35 years of service in the ICU, she retired from Wake Forest Baptist Health. An excellent cook and homemaker, Frances was family-oriented and full of life. She and Harold enjoyed crafting of all kinds. They painted, and dabbled in wood making and dried flower art, and even managed to be self-taught doll makers. The family will always treasure the beautiful dolls and dresses that Frances so lovingly crafted with her own hands. Above all, Frances cherished her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Harold Charles Greiner; two sons, Thomas Edward Greiner and William Morris Greiner; one grandson, Josh Cameron Greiner; three brothers, Thomas Jefferson Gautier, Jr., Henry Louis Gautier, and Albert Eugene Gautier; and two sisters, Helen Gautier Widener and Anita Gautier Melson. Surviving are one son, James Charles Greiner; two daughters-in-law, Jean Williams Greiner and Kaye Carter Greiner; four grandchildren, William Harold Greiner, Leisa Greiner Ridings, Thomas Claude Greiner, and Leigh Ezzell Mobley (husband Trey); six great-grandchildren, Carman Leigh Greiner, Josh Cameron Greiner, Jr., Alyssa Grace Ridings, Katherine Anne Ridings, Emma Kate Mobley, and Jane Claire Mobley; two sisters, Doris Gautier Gilbert and Larue Gautier Marin; special friend, Marlene; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Bethabara Moravian Church with Rev. Tripp May officiating. Interment will follow in Bethabara God's Acre. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for all their love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
