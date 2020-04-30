March 14, 1939 - April 28, 2020 Faye Bullins Gregson, 81, formerly of Liberty, a resident at Friends Home at Guilford, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was a graduate of Sandy Ridge High School, class of 1957, in Sandy Ridge, NC. Through the years she was employed by Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company of Greensboro, Liberty Savings and Loan of Liberty and State Street Interiors of Greensboro. A private service will be held. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Odell and Wilmoth Brown Bullins. Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Doug Gregson; son, Jason Gregson; sister, Peggy Hill; four nieces; one nephew; and three great-nephews. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Gregson family. Loflin Funeral Home PO Box 40, Liberty, NC 27298
Most Popular
-
Wake Forest Baptist rolls out furloughs for employees, temporary pay cuts for management
-
Wake Forest fires Danny Manning after six seasons
-
Brothers born in Winston-Salem have a hit with 'Outer Banks'
-
'This is not the flu' — Winston-Salem woman talks about difficult road to recovery from COVID-19
-
10 potential choices to be Wake Forest’s next basketball coach
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately