October 18, 1927 - January 14, 2020 Mr. Uaster Gregory was born on October 18, 1927 to the late Emma Gregory in Pageland, SC. He was educated in Chesterfield County, SC and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 34 years of service. Additionally, he worked at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and WS/FC School System. He passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He leaves to cherish their memories, his wife of 60 years, Elsie F. Gregory; daughter, Jennifer Pringle-Smith (Arthur); step-daughter, Barbara Gleaton of Columbia, SC; three sons: Tarreyton Gregory, Rodney Gregory and Gerard Gregory of Morrisville, NC; step-son, Johnny Furtick of Florida; 4 granddaughters, a grandson and 2 great granddaughters; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at United Metropolitan Baptist Church. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
