May 15, 1946 - July 27, 2019 Mrs. Judy Lynn Charles Gregory, 73, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Forsyth County on May 15, 1946, to Nell Watt Nissen and Arnold Dumont Charles. Judy was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was also an excellent homemaker who enjoyed cooking and gardening. In addition to homemaking she was an avid animal lover, who enjoyed aquariums, attending auctions, and fishing with her husband, Jerry. Judy and Jerry enjoyed taking short trips to the mountains and 54 loving years of marriage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Yountz. Surviving are her loving husband, Jerry Gregory; daughter, Angela Fletcher (husband Dan); nephew, Zachary Yountz (wife Juanita); and brother-in-law, George Yountz. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately