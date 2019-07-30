May 15, 1946 - July 27, 2019 Mrs. Judy Lynn Charles Gregory, 73, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Forsyth County on May 15, 1946, to Nell Watt Nissen and Arnold Dumont Charles. Judy was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was also an excellent homemaker who enjoyed cooking and gardening. In addition to homemaking she was an avid animal lover, who enjoyed aquariums, attending auctions, and fishing with her husband, Jerry. Judy and Jerry enjoyed taking short trips to the mountains and 54 loving years of marriage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Yountz. Surviving are her loving husband, Jerry Gregory; daughter, Angela Fletcher (husband Dan); nephew, Zachary Yountz (wife Juanita); and brother-in-law, George Yountz. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy

