June 20, 1939 - July 14, 2019 James Madison Gregory, Jr., passed away on Sunday, July 14th at his home. He was born June 22, 1939 in Anson County, NC to Ollie Adams Gregory and James Madison Gregory, Sr. Mr. Gregory served in the Army and for 40 years he worked in cinema as a manager. He retired as City Manager for Carmike Theaters. Mr. Gregory was at one time a member of the Sertoma Club and president of the Reynolda Shopping Center. He loved vacationing to Disney World and classic cars, especially his little red hot rod. He adored being with his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; his daughter Kathy and husband Robert Tedder of Winston-Salem, his daughter Amanda and husband Sam Wilmoth of Dobson, NC and son Mike and wife Tammy Gregory of Walkertown; five grandchildren: A.J. Tedder, Sara Gregory, Eric, Jake and Noah Wilmoth; brother Freddie of Rockingham and sister Judy of Texas. A visitation will be held Friday, July 19 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. and a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with Mickey Marshall and Austin Caviness officiating at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Fork Christian Church, 2490 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
