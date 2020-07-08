November 9, 1951 - July 6, 2020 King Benny Gale Gregory, 68, of King, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home with his devoted family by his side. Mr. Gregory was born on November 9, 1951 in Wilkes County to the late Edward Gregory and Kathleen Johnson Gregory who survives. He was a retired engineer with Siemens, he was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board, Jail Ministry, Bus Ministry, and Greeter Ministry. He was an avid hunter and trout fisherman and enjoyed running rabbit dogs. But he dearly loved his family and they were incredibly special to him. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of forty-nine years, Susan Adams Gregory; his mother, Kathleen Johnson Gregory; beloved mother-in-law, Peggy Sink Adams; son, Rodney Gregory; sister, Ann Vestal; brothers, Eddie Gregory and Steve Gregory; grandchildren, Tyler Gregory and Lauren Gregory Kight (Austin); great-grandchildren, June, Presley, A.J. and Avery; and special friends, Jimmy and Debbi Baker and Susie Sidden. A private graveside service will be held for the family, officiated by Pastor Kevin Broyhill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Benny Gale Gregory. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate PO Box 23, King, NC 27021

