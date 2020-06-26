February 23, 1966 - June 13, 2020 Roger was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late David and Betty Gregg and departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He graduated from West Forsyth High School. He called Houston, TX home for over 20 years. He worked for Igloo Inc. He absolutely loved life and the Dallas Cowboys. He will always be remembered for his joyful personality and his hearty laugh. He will be deeply missed by all. Rod leaves to cherish his memories his son, Jaydon Gregg, Houston TX; his siblings, Sharon G. Correll, Trena Gregg, Shawn G. (Derrick) Douthit, David Q. Gregg, a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. A special friend Lorie Burns, Houston, TX. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and burial at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with his parents. La Paz Memorial Funeral Home 7902 Nordling Rd., Houston, TX

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Gregg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

