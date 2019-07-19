September 20, 1939 - July 14, 2019 Mrs. Betty Lathan Gregg was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina to the late Booker T. McGee and Beatrice Massey. She was resident of Winston-Salem for most of her life and a 1958 graduate of Carver High School. Spiritually, Mrs. Gregg was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband David Gregg. She is survived by her children, Sharon G. Correll, Trena Gregg, Shawn G.(Derrick) Douthit , D. Quinton Gregg and Roger Gregg; nine grandchildren;five great-grandchildren; devoted cousins and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am -12 noon at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries