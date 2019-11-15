January 25, 1924 - November 13, 2019 GREENE WALNUT COVE William Charles Greene, 95, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. William was born on January 25, 1924 in Stokes County to the late William Perry and Minnie Fagg Greene. He was a member of Union Gospel Baptist Church and retired from Spector Freight Lines. William served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII, having received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a Jack of all trades, and enjoyed growing pumpkins, golfing, and eating seafood. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen White Greene; and a sister, Mattie Ruth Greene. William is survived by his wife, Glenda Boone Greene; 3 children, Roger Greene (Mary), Debbie Smith (Dan), and Carolyn Lawson (Phillip); 3 grandchildren, Lyle Andrew Greene, Molly Conger, and William Stephen Lawson; and 1 great-grandchild, John Carter Conger. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Walnut Cove Cemetery with Mrs. Carol Wiles officiating with military honors to follow. It was William's wishes to have no formal visitation. Memorials may be made to Walnut Cove Cemetery C/o Phyllis Tuttle Po Box 756, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or to the donor's choice. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the staff at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab during William's time there. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Greene family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
