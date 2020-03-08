Greene, Maria Teresa September 13, 1931 - March 3, 2020 Maria Teresa Brunner Greene, 88 of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 She was preceded in death by her two sons James B. Roberts and Michael R. Greene, a daughter Judith L. Ryan and a sister, Barbara Brunner. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Maria is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmie Reid Greene of Fayetteville, a son Thomas J. Roberts of Fayetteville ,Three daughters, Linda S. Jenkins of Fayetteville, Sharon M Ahlborn of Little Rock, Ark. and Diana C. Greene of Germany and two sisters Erna M Greene of Walnut Cove, NC and Gertrude R. Terreri of Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301 Online condolences may be sent at http://www.jerniganwarren.com Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

