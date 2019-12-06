October 29, 1938 - December 2, 2019 Mother Gloria Elnora Nivens Green passed away December 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Union Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

