October 29, 1938 - December 2, 2019 Mother Gloria Elnora Nivens Green passed away December 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Union Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately