May 27, 1950 - November 17, 2019 Ruth Gray, lifelong resident of Wilkesboro, died November 17th following an extended period of declining health due to Alzheimer's disease. She was born May 27, 1950 to the late Russell Gray, Jr. and Annie Vannoy Gray. She was predeceased by a brother Russell Gray lll. She is survived by her brother Jim Gray and wife Mary Iva of Durham, NC. She is also survived by a nephew David Gray and wife Hannah and their children Anne and Walter of Richmond and by a niece Martha Gray Wiehe and husband Kevin of Durham and their sons Elliot and Emmett. Also surviving is a special cousin Beth Gray Ferguson of Mooresville and her children Mary Elizabeth, Gray and Eleanor. She had a 30-year career teaching in the Wilkes County Schools at North High School, Woodward Jr. High School and Wilkes Central High School. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Wilkesboro, where she served a term as president of the ECW and served as the clerk of the vestry. She served on the Wilkesboro Historical Preservation Committee and was a trustee of Old Wilkes, Inc. At one time, she was an avid golfer. A great pleasure was her home flower garden from which she loved to share bulbs and clippings with other garden enthusiasts. A memorial service conducted by the priest-in-charge Rev. Kedron Nicholson and the Rev. Dn. Susan Whittington will be held at 11 o'clock on Saturday, November 23rd at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The family will receive in the church commons from 10:30 until 11:00. A reception will follow the service in the Parish House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 95, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 Old Wilkes, Inc., P.O. Box 935, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home PO Box 1428 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately