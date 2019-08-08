August 5, 2019 Retta Wilson Gray, 87, died Monday, August 5 at Homestead Hills following complications from a chronic illness. She leaves her former husband, Charles Gray of Lewisville; her son James Gray and his wife JoAnne Gray of Winston-Salem; her son Jonathan Gray and his husband Craig Gingrich-Philbrook of Makanda, IL; her daughter-in-law Becky Gray of Cary, the wife of her son Joseph Gray who preceded her in death; her granddaughter Jennifer Gray and her mother Debbie Pernell of Raleigh, grandson Joshua Gray and his wife Amy Gray of Matthews, and granddaughter Mary Allison Gray of Winston-Salem. Born and raised in Savannah, GA, the daughter of Viola Ward Wilson and Elzie Thomas Wilson, she moved to North Carolina in 1966, and settled in Winston-Salem in 1969. She also lived in Greensboro from 1994 to 2013, before moving back to Winston-Salem. In her early years, Ms. Gray taught English at Englewood High School in Jacksonville, FL. She later earned her master's degree at Appalachian State University and taught at Forsyth Technical Community College. At Forsyth Tech, she particularly enjoyed being the faculty advisor for the literary magazine, TechTalk. She was an active member of the Winston-Salem chapter of PFLAG and founded the Greensboro chapter when she moved there. Ms. Gray was a powerful advocate for the community and pursued a life of activism and support for many social causes. She especially cared for animals and environmental protection as well as LGBT rights. She was a lover of fine art, literature, classical music and theatre. Her family will hold a private service in her memory. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of her commitments, a donation in her name to a charity of choice is preferred. Ms. Gray particularly supported the following charities: The Audubon Society, The Humane Society, and the PFLAG Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship fund. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family.
Most Popular
-
Victim, suspect identified after shooting leaves one dead at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem
-
Cold case arrest: Surry man charged in 1980 rape and murder of 14-year-old girl
-
Cason, Kelly M.
-
New superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools expected to be named Wednesday
-
Little Richard's opens on Stratford Road with extended menu, full bar
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately