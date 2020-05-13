November 20, 1950 - May 10, 2020 Diane Parks Gray, 69, of Clemmons, passed away unexpectedly May 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Diane was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Edward W. Parks and the late Loretta Hester Montgomery. Diane was blessed to have four wonderful siblings to share life's experiences growing up in Winston-Salem and Germanton. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kerry Renee Banner, her stepdad Jack Montgomery, stepmom Frances G. Parks, brother-in-law Dan Warren, and a special sister-in-law Pamela G. Parks. Diane was a 1969 graduate of North Forsyth High School. She enjoyed a long airline career with Piedmont Airlines (later US Airways, then American Airlines) until her retirement in 2015. She was involved with many organizational activities with Piedmont Airlines, including company-wide coordinator for the annual United Way campaigns. She also stayed involved with many coworkers for the past several years, participating in monthly lunches and hosting Christmas parties. She enjoyed her beach trips to Oak Island and mountain home in Mountain Glen of Newland, NC. Diane's smile and personality seemed to light up a room wherever she was, and leaves a very long list of very close friends from all walks of life. Diane is survived by her husband, Bradley O. Gray of the home, brother Edward W Parks, Jr. of Winston-Salem, and sisters Vickie Long (Michael) of Clemmons, Connie Beauchamp (Wade) of Lewisville, Jackie Montgomery of Charlotte, a stepsister Margaret Lawson of Winston-Salem, several very special nieces and nephews, and a best friend Lori Burris. She is also survived by her Labradoodle companions of the home, Benfield and Oaklee. In light of the current situation worldwide, there will be a memorial service and celebration of life at a later and safer date for all. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society of 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
