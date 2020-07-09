Gray Winston-Salem - Dewitt Clinton Gray, 78, passed away June 29, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Dewitt Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

