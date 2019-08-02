Proud, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, realtor, patriot, and fitness/health advocate died from complications due to acute myeloid leukemia. Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Bud and Alma Finwall, her brother-in-law, Alan Stern and her niece, Chris Finwall. She is survived by her husband, Brian; her three children, Jeff Graves (Mishel), Kathy Daunt (JD), Jenny Graves; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Charlie and Tom (Colleen) Finwall; three sisters-in-law, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She led a full, healthy, happy, and active life and was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. She was a faithful member of St. James' Episcopal Church in Leesburg, VA. Her early years were spent in Winston-Salem, NC and she was active in athletics throughout high school. She attended UNC-Chapel Hill and NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem, NC. She was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy Nurse Corps following graduation and served at the US Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA. It was there that she met and married Brian, the love of her life. She continued to work as an RN at various locations as they moved in their married life. She worked at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC; Sacred Heart Hospital, Eugene, OR; Charlotte Memorial Hospital, Charlotte, NC; and in a pediatric office in Reston, VA. She had a successful second career in real estate, working for Shannon & Luchs and Long & Foster in Reston, VA. At one point in her real estate career, she was listed in the top 1% in sales in the country. She was most proud of her family and especially her marriage of 53 unforgettable years to Brian. They traveled and also spent many wonderful winters in their home in FL. Their happiness was completed with their three children and nine grandchildren. Together, Charlotte and Brian passionately supported them in all their athletic and musical endeavors. Charlotte adored her family and never missed a chance to tell them how much she loved them. She was full of optimism and a cheerleader to all. She loved the "life is good" saying and found joy and positivity in every situation. Nicknamed "She-rah," Charlotte didn't "succumb to cancer" nor "lose her battle." Quite the contrary: her journey with cancer taught us all how to live more fully. She will be missed beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, one could, as an act of caring for others, donate blood or platelets at a Red Cross Center near you. You may also consider a donation to the Capital Caring Adler Center at 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105. A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James' Episcopal Church (14 Cornwall St. NW, Leesburg, VA 20176).
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
-
Local chef Adam Andrews to open new cafe in former Hutch & Harris space
-
Winston-Salem doctor issued criminal summons on false insurance claim
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately