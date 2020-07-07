May 16, 1929 - July 2, 2020 Dr. Willis Jackson (Jack) Grant, son of the late Anna Carter and Biver Ernest Grant, and husband of the late Ann Lawless Grant, died peacefully at Arbor Acres Retirement Community on July 2, 2020, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Dr. Grant was 91. Born in Windsor, North Carolina, Dr. Grant was the first Eagle Scout in Bertie County. He graduated from the Oak Ridge Military Academy in Oak Ridge, North Carolina where he was class valedictorian. Dr. Grant was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of North Carolina. He then became a member of the first four-year graduating class of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Navy as a Flight Surgeon and upon leaving the Navy, Dr. Grant was a Commander in the United States Navy Reserve. After active duty service in the Navy, Dr. Grant and his wife, Ann, moved to Winston-Salem where he was appointed Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, now Wake Forest School of Medicine. He also served as Chief of Psychiatric Education at Forsyth Medical Center. He practiced psychiatry in Winston-Salem for many years, both in private practice and later at Winston-Salem Healthcare. Dr. Grant was active in a number of the city's organizations, including serving on the boards of the Children's Center and the Forsyth County Mental Health Center. A devout member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Dr. Grant was a member of the Church's Administrative Board for a number of years and was a Scoutmaster of Church's Troop 920. Dr. Grant is survived by his daughter, Laura (Grant) Dillard, and husband, Robert, of Winston-Salem, and his son, Willis Jackson Grant, IV and his wife, Debbie, of Sneeds Ferry, North Carolina. He is also survived by two grand-daughters, Anna Marie Grant Kaline of Pasadena, Maryland, and Jordan Grant Garrison of Columbia, South Carolina. Dr. Grant is also survived by his beloved nieces, Ruth Grant Pierce and husband, Richard, and Alice Grant Hogans and husband, Dan, great-niece, Catherine Hogans and great-nephew, James Hogans. The family of Dr. Grant wishes to thank the staff of Arbor Acres for the loving care provided to Jack for so many years. Donations may be made to Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund, Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Ask SAM: Why are Harris Teeter and Lowes not enforcing mask requirement?
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
George Williams, the legendary St. Augustine's track and field coach, is fired
-
Shore, Chad Raynard
-
Protesters blocking roads could be arrested, say police
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately