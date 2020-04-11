January 8, 1934 - April 4, 2020 WILLIAM FRANKLIN GRAHAM, JR. 86 years of age, peacefully entered the more immediate presence of Our Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, April 4, at his home in Pfafftown, NC, where he had lived for almost 50 years. He was born on January 8, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, to William F. Graham, Sr. and Thelma Logan Graham. His father was a lawyer with HUD, and the family moved following his work assignments to Falls Church, VA, Dallas, TX and finally to Atlanta, GA. The family remained in Atlanta for the remainder of their lives and attended Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Billy, as he was called by his parents and friends, graduated from North Fulton High School, and was a proud 'Ramblin Wreck' of the Georgia Institute of Technology. The Varsity restaurant was a dear place to him, and he enjoyed taking his family there on trips to Atlanta. After a tour of duty in the US Army serving in the Panama Canal Zone, he worked as an engineer with Factory Insurance Association. He later worked in operations with Beroth Oil Company/Four Brothers Food Stores, including managing several stores in the area, until his retirement in 2000. Sports were his major interest away from work as he enjoyed playing tennis and golf with friends. Bill coached his sons' teams, and/or participated on the boards at Northwest Little League, YMCA, West Central Community Center, and Optimist Soccer. Bill believed you were to play the game correctly and honestly! Golf became his primary interest, with father and sons often on the links at Grandview Golf Club, where Bill claimed to have been the first member to join. The annual highlight of Bill's year was The Masters in Augusta, where he was a patron for many years, and later enjoyed on TV. Bill also enjoyed the basketball and football programs at Wake Forest, where he attended games with family and friends. Bill was a member of Home Moravian Church. He participated as treasurer of Sunday School, in organizing the Men's Fellowship yearly golf tournament, in the preparation of the Putz for Candle Tea, and candle preparation for Christmas Eve Lovefeasts. Bill loved his family, his church and his community. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mallie Beroth Graham; his son and daughter-in-law, James Franklin Graham (Frank) and Kathy Graham of Charlotte, NC; his son William Frederick Graham (Fred) of Clarkesville, GA; his grandchildren: Logan, Sarah and Parker of Charlotte, NC; and Will and Cannon of Clarkesville, GA; and daughter-in-law, Ellen McConnell Graham of Clarkesville, GA. His Beroth family was very dear to him, especially his nieces and nephews. We are thankful for a life well lived, and will miss Bill, "PawPaw," especially at holidays and birthday celebrations. The family wishes to acknowledge and express gratitude to the people of Kindred Homecare, Trellis Supportive Care, Dr. David Jackson, Dr. Francis O'Brien, and Michelle Martin, whose care for Bill extended and enhanced his quality of life. To remember Bill, you may contribute to Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St. Winston-Salem, NC 27127; or, Laurel Ridge Camp and Conference Center of the Moravian Church, 124 Pendry Lane, Laurel Springs, NC 28644. The arrangements for a memorial service are pending. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
