November 9, 1959 - June 24, 2020 Mr. Eric Cleveland Graham, 60, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Eric was born November 9, 1959 in Birmingham Alabama to Frank C. and Emily Montgomery Graham. Until 2018 he worked as a material handler at South Atlantic Packaging. Eric was an avid NASCAR fan and lover of music, especially The Grateful Dead. He enjoyed art, calligraphy, crossword puzzles, and building model cars which he exhibited at the Dixie Classic Fair. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father's second wife, Alice Chappell, whom he considered his second mom. Eric is survived by his daughter, Emily Graham; sisters, Emily "Lou" Howell, Laura Graham, and Linda Graham; brother, Thomas Graham; nieces, Sylvi Griffin and Laura Harvey; and nephew, Lucas Graham. A private graveside service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Farmington Community Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Bonnie Joyner, 155 Pineville Rd., Mocksville NC 27028. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 SIlas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

