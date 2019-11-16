March 21, 1938 - November 11, 2019 Eleanor Shore Payne Graham, age 81, died Monday, November 11, 2019. Eleanor was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Juanita Shore Payne and William Jefferson Payne. She was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School and Greensboro College. She was a retired teacher from the Fort Bragg unified school district in Fort Bragg, NC. She is survived by children, Lynn Graham Lucas (Todd), Lyle Graham (Tricia) and Scott Graham; grandchildren, Jordan Tyler Hutson and Becca Jean Smith; sister Martha Rivers Payne Fletcher (Jim); niece Kathy Fletcher Rodger and nephew Steve Fletcher; also her very special cousin Mary Margaret Link (Stan). A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour to the service in the mausoleum chapel. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Graham family.

Tags

Load entries