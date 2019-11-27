June 29, 1956 - November 20, 2019 Charles David Graham of Pfafftown, NC died on November 20, 2019. David was born at Donaldson AFB in Greenville, SC on June 29, 1956 to Marjorie and William Thomas Graham. David worked in the trucking industry for years. His interests included reading and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father. Family left to cherish his memory include his mother, Marjorie Craft; brothers, Douglas (Paula) Graham and Dan Graham; sister, Arianne (Johnny) Hemric and sister-in-law, Jane Graham. Nieces and nephews include Shannon (Donovan) Quick, Dana (Blake) Reid, Kelly Graham and fiancé Doug Bauer, Scott Graham and Victoria Graham. Great-nieces and nephews include Dylan Reid, Zoe Graham, Gavin Quick, Imogen Quick and Kaden Quick. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pleasant Hill UMC with Pastor Patrick Marion officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill UMC, 4691 Vienna Dozier Rd., Pfafftown, NC 27040. Affordable Cremations 2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem NC 27103
