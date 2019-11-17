King - Mr. Leonard M. Gould, 90, passed away Friday November 15, 2019. He was born July 5, 1929. A funeral service will be conducted Monday, November 18 at 2:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church of King with visitation from 1-2 prior to the service.
