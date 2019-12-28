November 27, 1948 - December 26, 2019 Mr. Ronald Edward "Ronnie" Gossett, 71, of Wallburg, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on November 27, 1948 in Kern County, California to the late Allen and Naomi Johnson Gossett. Ronnie served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was long-time member of Unity Baptist Church and more recently a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Ronnie was retired from the Tyco Corporation with 30 years of service. He was a very loving husband, father, Paw Paw, son and brother, and a friend to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Marty and a brother, John Gossett. Surviving is his loving wife, Ellen Gossett of the home; son, Kevin Gossett of Winston-Salem; grandson, Cooper Gosssett; sister, Margaret Lindsay (Al); three brothers, Allen "Buddy" Gossett, Jr. (Janice), Robert Gossett (Joan), and Ray Gossett (Joyce); mother-in-law, Laura Strickland; sister-in-law, Carol Gossett; and brother-in-law, Carl Marty. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with the Dr. Rev. Tom Mabry officiating. The Military Burial Honor Guard will provide rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at the church prior to the service. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; Shady Grove UMC, 167 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem NC 27107; or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
