January 14, 1933 - December 4, 2019 Mr. Roy Franklin Goss, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 4, 2019. He was born January 14, 1933 to the late Wiley Leonard Goss and Nannie Taylor Goss. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Brown Goss; daughters, Kathy Goss and Lavonne Gardner; grandsons, Timmy Hunter and Nathan Gardner; three brothers, Elmer Goss, Virgil Goss, Reggie Goss; four sisters, Mildred Goss, Kathleen Goss Smithy, Pauline Goss Smith. Ruth Goss Sizemore. He leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, four grandchildren, Tracy Hunter, John (Katie) Hunter, Noah (Heather) Hunter, Adrian (Stephanie) Gardner; thirteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; two sisters, Opal Goss Hutchens, and Lannie Goss Pugh; and an "adopted" daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Eugene Stewart; and one great-granddog, Bailey. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend, NC by Mitch Robertson and Dr. Hubert Wishon. Burial will follow at Northwood Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street, East Bend 27018
