February 5, 1936 - June 26, 2019 Richard Gore, 83, passed away June 26, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be 1:00 PM Friday August 2, 2019 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284, officiated by Pastor Lutz. Richard was born February 5, 1936 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to the late Edna Henke Gore and Clarence Gore. Richard will be remembered for the love of his family, his dedicated work ethic, and devotion to his Christian faith. He was a dearly beloved husband, a loving father to two daughters and a very proud grandpa. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. Survivors include his loving wife of over 63 years, Nancy Gore; daughters, Shawn Lewitzke and Kevin, and Jolene Pauley and Doug; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 or First Christian Family Life Center, 1130 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. The family would like to make a heartfelt thanks to all of those at First Christian Family Life Center, who gave their all and did so much for his wife, Nancy. May God's Blessings be with them. The Family will visit with friends after the service at the Fellowship Hall of Fountain of Life Lutheran Church. Family and friends may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

