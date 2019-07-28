February 5, 1936 - June 26, 2019 Richard Gore, 83, passed away June 26, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be 1:00 PM Friday August 2, 2019 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284, officiated by Pastor Lutz. Richard was born February 5, 1936 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to the late Edna Henke Gore and Clarence Gore. Richard will be remembered for the love of his family, his dedicated work ethic, and devotion to his Christian faith. He was a dearly beloved husband, a loving father to two daughters and a very proud grandpa. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. Survivors include his loving wife of over 63 years, Nancy Gore; daughters, Shawn Lewitzke and Kevin, and Jolene Pauley and Doug; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 or First Christian Family Life Center, 1130 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. The family would like to make a heartfelt thanks to all of those at First Christian Family Life Center, who gave their all and did so much for his wife, Nancy. May God's Blessings be with them. The Family will visit with friends after the service at the Fellowship Hall of Fountain of Life Lutheran Church. Family and friends may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
The Atlanta Braves called Jeremy Walker, a former Calvary Day and Davie County standout, with the news all young ball players want to get.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately