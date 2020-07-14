September 14, 1966 - July 4, 2020 Michelle Janet Gordon died on July 4, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1966 in Winston-Salem and lived here all her life. She was an honors graduate of Reynolds High School and Wake Forest University. She enjoyed the campground at High Rock Lake in her youth and Myrtle Beach, Morehead City and the Outer Banks as an adult. She loved all animals, including indoor pets and wild ones that came to feed at her home. She worked at Action Video and then her family's rental property business. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Weldon and Leona Gordon and Robert and Blanche Bailey. She is survived by her parents John and Janet Gordon and her half-brother, Mark Gordon. She is also survived by the love of her life, Glenn Green, with whom she spent almost every day for the last thirty years. She will be remembered by those that knew her for her warmth and joy. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Forsyth Humane Society. Online condolences may also be made through salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road
