Gordon, Linda Morse May 16, 1948 - April 29, 2020 Mrs. Linda Morse Gordon, 71, went home to Jesus on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her immediate family. Linda was born on May 16, 1948, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Francis and Marjorie Morse. She grew up in the Outer Banks area. After graduation from Knapp High School in Currituck, North Carolina, she attended Meredith College where she earned a degree in mathematics. Linda began a 30-plus teaching career in Atlanta, Georgia, that was interrupted after only one semester when she resigned to marry her college boyfriend. During her 49-year marriage, she lived and taught in North Dakota, Georgia and North Carolina. She began teaching in North Carolina in 1987, at West Charlotte High School. She also taught at North Mecklenburg High School and ended her teaching career at Concord's JM Robinson High School. She loved and was loved by her students. Linda loved being at the beach and swimming in the ocean with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and any new adventure. She never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with her contagious smile. She is survived by her husband, Ron Gordon of Concord; her only child, Amy and her husband, Tim of Asheville; two grandchildren, Emma of Asheville, and Hunter and his wife, Casey of Wilmington; and her sister, Nancy of Raleigh. Due to Covid-19 conditions, a graveside burial will be conducted Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be scheduled once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis, North Carolina 28081 or Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Road Ste 250 Charlotte, North Carolina 28209. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
