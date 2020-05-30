Gordon, Jr., L.G. "Nick" December 26, 1943 - May 27, 2020 Nick Gordon, 76, passed away May 27, 2020, with his family by his side in Winston-Salem. He was born December 26, 1943 to Lawrence G. and Nell Rudd Gordon in Forsyth County, North Carolina. Mr. Gordon graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law, Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 1970. He graduated in 1967, B. A. degree from St. Andrews Presbyterian College, Laurinburg, North Carolina. After graduation, Mr. Gordon enjoyed a lengthy and highly accomplished career practicing law. In addition to owning a private law practice for over 45 years, he served as clerk of Superior Court, Forsyth County from 2009-2011. Mr. Gordon was a member of: the North Carolina State Bar Association, Forsyth County Bar Association, where he served as president, treasurer & chairman Ethics and Grievance Committee, Forsyth County Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers Association, where he served as vice president, the North Carolina Academy of Trial Lawyers, the American Trial Lawyers Association, lifetime member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference and member of the American Board of Trial Advocacy. Mr. Gordon was held in the highest regard within the legal community of North Carolina, namely Forsyth County. Mr. Gordon was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Forsyth County Bar Association. His experience and respect of his knowledge is reflected in his many contributions as an author and lecturer. Some of his key contributions were a column entitled, "Proud to be a Lawyer" for the North Carolina Academy of Trial Lawyers' publication "Around the State," and lectures: "Prisoners' Rights for the North Carolina State Department of Human Resources; Division of Jails and Detention," "Permissible Use of Force by Law Enforcement Personnel" Training Program for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Gordon also served as a clinical adjunct professor, Wake Forest University School of Law, guest lecturer on trial advocacy at Wake Forest University School of Law. Mr. Gordon was an active member and trustee of the Germanton United Methodist Church. He was involved in numerous civic organizations throughout his life and was a lifelong servant to his community. Mr. Gordon's interests included family, boating, farming, and was an avid target shooter and lifelong all-around sportsman. He devoted much of his time and energy as a caregiver to family members, specifically his late father, L.G. Gordon Sr., until he passed away at age 96. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Mr. Gordon is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Karen Adams Gordon; stepdaughter, Brittany Cook (Daniel); and granddaughter, Emma Cook; stepson Michael Poe (Lisa), and grandsons, Adam and James Poe; brother-in-law, Ronald E. Adams and nephew, Andrew Pope; in addition, extended family and numerous close friends. Immediate family will hold a private graveside service, and a celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Germanton United Methodist Church, 3622 NC-65, Germanton, NC 27019. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Emmanuel Antonarakis, Carolyn Chapman, RN of Johns Hopkins; Dr. Christopher Thomas, Morgan Neve, P.A. of Wake Forest Baptist, oncology; Dr. Christina Cramer of Wake Forest Baptist, radiology. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
