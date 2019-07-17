Gordon, Eugene February 12, 1937 - July 13, 2019 Eugene Austin Gordon, 82, of Purley Church Road, Yanceyville, NC, went home to be with the Lord suddenly on July 13, 2019 at his residence after being in declining health for a short time. Mr. Gordon was born in Winston-Salem, NC on February 12, 1937, a son to the late Luther Nixon Gordon and Etta Gillespie Gordon. He had lived his entire life in the Winston-Salem area where he was married to the late Wanda Gail Gordon prior to moving to the Purley community of Caswell County for a short time. Mr. Gordon had retired from the Stroh Brewery Company where he had worked in product distribution. He was a member of the Jefferson Church of Christ. Mr. Gordon is survived by one daughter, Melissa Fabrizio (Mike), of Purley, NC, one son, Danny Gordon, (Laura), of Georgia, one brother, Swanson Gordon of Stokes County, NC and two grandchildren, Sydney and Grant Gordon. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, and two sisters. Mr. Gordon had requested that there not be any funeral or memorial service conducted. A private interment may be conducted at a later time. Wrenn-Yeatts Yanceyville Chapel is respectfully serving the Gordon family. Online condolences can be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

