February 28, 1961 - December 27, 2019 Elizabeth Chappell Gordon, 58, of Clemmons, NC, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 27, 2019. Elizabeth was born February 28, 1961, to William and Dortha Chappell in Clemmons, NC. She graduated from West Forsyth High School and then continued schooling at UNC-Charlotte and Wake Forest University for her Bachelors and Masters degrees. Elizabeth was a guidance counselor at many schools throughout her working career, the latest at Davie High School. She loved traveling, spending time with her friends and family, and serving her church through singing in the choir and teaching Bible studies. Most importantly, she was a loving and devoted mom and Nana who provided a beautiful example of a life lived with compassion, kindness, and faith. Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters, Sarah Mears (Bryan), Hannah Smith (Justin) and Rebekah Gordon; grandson, August Mears; mother, Dortha Chappell; brother, Gene Chappell (Lori); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, William Chappell. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ardmore Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Mullen officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at Clemmons First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to India Baptist Theological Seminary. Checks can be made to "India Vision Initiative Inc." and sent to this address: P.O. Box 827 Morrisville, NC 27560. It is a tax-exempt organization. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Gordon. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Gordon, Elizabeth Chappell
Service information
Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
Ardmore Baptist Church
501 Miller St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
