December 6, 1955 - March 3, 2020 DOBSON - Mr. David Lynwood Gordon, 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 6, 1955 in Charleston, West Virginia to William and Nancy Litsinger Gordon, and his father precedes him in death. Mr. Gordon was owner and operator of Gordon Builders for several years. He loved nature, spending time outdoors either working or kayaking, and especially watching the wildlife by either fishing or hunting. However, his greatest love was being a wonderful, devoted husband, father, and especially grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Terri Jarvis Gordon; 4 children, Hunter Gordon, Ryan Gordon and wife, Candice, Lindsey Dimmette and wife, Amanda, Danielle Baity, and husband, Michael; his granddaughter, whom he loved deeply and gave him new meaning to life, Brooklyn Dimmette; his mother and step-father, Nancy L. and Chuck Atherton; his step-mother, Estelle Gordon; brothers and sisters, Andy Gordon and wife, Mary Anderson; Ross Gordon and wife, Susan; Susan Gordon and husband, Gary Hyndman; Bruce Gordon and wife, Wendy; Bill Gordon and wife, Angela; Janet Varrello and husband, Paul; special friends, Bill Hess, Brandon Sagraves, Dale Smith; nieces and nephews, including his special fishing buddy and nephew, Taylor Spivey, Michael "Miguel" Reece, Randy Reece, Zach Gordon, Ashley Gordon, Zane Gordon, Karissa Gordon, Ben Gordon, Matthew Gordon, and Mark Gordon. The family will have an informal gathering and celebration of life at his home 2:00 PM Sunday with Rev. Gary Hyndman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission,1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700. The family would like to also express their gratitude to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, WFBMC Oncology Dept., and especially WFBMC Risk Management for all the loving care, support, and prayers given on behalf of Mr. Gordon and family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

