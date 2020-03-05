December 6, 1955 - March 3, 2020 DOBSON - Mr. David Lynwood Gordon, 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 6, 1955 in Charleston, West Virginia to William and Nancy Litsinger Gordon, and his father precedes him in death. Mr. Gordon was owner and operator of Gordon Builders for several years. He loved nature, spending time outdoors either working or kayaking, and especially watching the wildlife by either fishing or hunting. However, his greatest love was being a wonderful, devoted husband, father, and especially grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Terri Jarvis Gordon; 4 children, Hunter Gordon, Ryan Gordon and wife, Candice, Lindsey Dimmette and wife, Amanda, Danielle Baity, and husband, Michael; his granddaughter, whom he loved deeply and gave him new meaning to life, Brooklyn Dimmette; his mother and step-father, Nancy L. and Chuck Atherton; his step-mother, Estelle Gordon; brothers and sisters, Andy Gordon and wife, Mary Anderson; Ross Gordon and wife, Susan; Susan Gordon and husband, Gary Hyndman; Bruce Gordon and wife, Wendy; Bill Gordon and wife, Angela; Janet Varrello and husband, Paul; special friends, Bill Hess, Brandon Sagraves, Dale Smith; nieces and nephews, including his special fishing buddy and nephew, Taylor Spivey, Michael "Miguel" Reece, Randy Reece, Zach Gordon, Ashley Gordon, Zane Gordon, Karissa Gordon, Ben Gordon, Matthew Gordon, and Mark Gordon. The family will have an informal gathering and celebration of life at his home 2:00 PM Sunday with Rev. Gary Hyndman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission,1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700. The family would like to also express their gratitude to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, WFBMC Oncology Dept., and especially WFBMC Risk Management for all the loving care, support, and prayers given on behalf of Mr. Gordon and family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Most Popular
-
New principals assigned to struggling schools to get $25,000 to $30,000 supplements
-
McDonald's on Peters Creek robbed at gunpoint, police say
-
New grocery store, retail and apartment plans submitted for Robinhood Road
-
Kernersville man charged with trafficking in cocaine following Sunday's vehicle chase, BMW crash
-
Autopsy: Man died from gunshot wound to chest in Hanes Mall shooting
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately