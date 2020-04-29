July 29, 1933 - April 27, 2020 Ms. Gereline "Gerry" Dyson Goodwin was called home to her heavenly rest on April 27, 2020. She was born July 29, 1933 in Forsyth County to Sherman and Edna Dyson. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Hugh Dyson (Dot) and James Dyson (Nina). She is survived by three children, K.W. Goodwin (Linda), Forrest Goodwin (Bonnie), and Pam Miller (Kenny); seven grandchildren, Misty Messick, Megan Hauser, Cody Hauser (Carrie), Kenneth Goodwin, Joshua Goodwin, Beth Brinkley, and Max Miller; one great-grandchild, Scarlett Swaim; and many nieces and nephews. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church for 67 years. She had a humble spirit that allowed her to always be willing to help others. She volunteered at several organizations including nursing homes and schools. She enjoyed travel and was always ready to go. She raised her family doing clerical work and retired from Wachovia Bank. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and beautiful smile. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

