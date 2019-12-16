September 14, 1970 - December 12, 2019 Joel David Goodson was born on September 14, 1970 in Greensboro, NC to the late Stacy Willie Walter Goodson and Mary Morrison Goodson. He attended the Guilford County schools and graduated from James B. Dudley High School. He received a BS degree from North Carolina State University. Joel was employed as a Records Specialist with the City of Winston-Salem. He was a member of Love and Faith Ministries. Joel passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He is survived by: his devoted sister, Carmella Ann (Brian) Jefferies; brother, Stacy Clifford (Shirley) Goodson, both of Winston-Salem; a loving aunt, Dinnah Morrison Gilmer of Greensboro; an uncle, Herbert Goodson, also of Greensboro; a devoted cousin, Tara (Chuck) Smith, all of Greensboro; a host of other cousins and God-children. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Love and Faith Ministries, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
