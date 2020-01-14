April 25, 1929 - January 12, 2020 Mrs. Anna Belle Lynch Goode, 90, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. She was born April 25, 1929 in Stokes County to the late William Reid and Nora Adams Lynch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Folger Hampton Goode; sons, Alton and Mark Goode; a daughter, Sherry Collins; and brother, Bill Lynch. Mrs. Goode is survived by her children, Sylvia Nixon (Kenneth), Sheila Goode, Alan Goode (Debbie), Fern Albracht (Glen), Rhonda Shumate, Maria Horn (Robert) and John Goode; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Debbie B. Goode; and a son-in-law, Pete Collins. She is also survived by her siblings, Spencer Lynch (Ruby), R.W. Lynch, Shirley Bodenheimer, and Jolene Brookbank. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Salem Funeral Home, Main Street Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Service information
11:00AM
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
10:00AM-11:00AM
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
