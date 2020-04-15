January 6, 1942 - April 12, 2020 Mr. Homer "Bud" Lee Good, Jr, age 78, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mr. Good was born on January 6, 1942 in Iredell County to the late Homer Lee Good, Sr and Hazel Karriker Good. Bud graduated from Kernersville High School and East Carolina University and was retired from Sunset Pacific Transportation in Chino, CA and Rock Hill, SC. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, going to the beach, sports "Two for Tuesdays", and especially time with family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy Alexander Good of the home; his son, John B Good and wife Tiffany of Salt Lake City, Utah; his step-son, Keith Hart and wife Kim of Fort Mill, SC; his grandchildren, Thomas Hart, Ella Hart; sisters, Caroline Gentry of Winston-Salem, NC and Lydia Fitzgerald of Kernersville, NC; his nephews, Jim Camp and wife Gwen and Kirk Fitzgerald; his nieces, Jennifer Martin and husband Danny and Kristen Hendrix and husband Neil. Due to the safety and health concerns of the family, friends and all of those who would like to attend services, the family has decided to postpone services until a later date to celebrate Bud's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.palmettofh.com.
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately