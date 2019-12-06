February 14, 1964 - December 4, 2019 Mr. Timothy Wadell Golden, 55, known to family and friends as "Lineberger," a native of Winston-Salem, NC, was born on February 14, 1964, to the late Martin Hunter and Vickie Lineberger. Tim departed this life and began his journey in eternity on December 4, 2019. His final days were spent in Raleigh, North Carolina with his daughter Janelle Albright. Left to cherish his loving memories are his two daughters: Janelle Albright of Raleigh, NC and Ranajah Self of Winston-Salem; two brothers, Rodney and Cedrick (Dazzetta) Lineberger; one sister, Felicia Lineberger, all of Winston-Salem, NC; two grandsons: Jaquan Albright and Neal Doughty, Jr; a granddaughter, Layaih Self; beloved caregiver, Ashanta Byrd; devoted cousin, Renee Allen; and a host of other close relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home, 727 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The family visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm at the funeral home. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately