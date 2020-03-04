Elkin - Mrs. Muriel Golden passed away February 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mining Ridge Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Service information

Mar 5
Receiving of Friends
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Mining Ridge Baptist Church
3815 Mining Ridge Church Rd
State Road, NC 28676
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Mining Ridge Baptist Church
3815 Mining Ridge Church Rd
State Road, NC 28676
Mar 5
Interment
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00AM
Crestwood Memorial Gardens
Hwy 21
State Road, NC 28621
