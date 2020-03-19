November 20, 1939 - March 16, 2020 Charles Berry Golden, "Charlie," 80, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was born November 20, 1939, the youngest son of the late Pop and Grace Golden in Anson County, North Carolina. Charlie worked for the U.S. Post Office for many years in Kernersville, NC. He was also a member of Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church. His wife of 43 years, Clara Elizabeth, "Beth," predeceased him in 2018. He was also predeceased by four brothers, Bob, Clyde, Herb and Fred Golden. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sylvia Golden, sister-in-law, Jean L. Fordham, special nieces and nephews, Holly (Neal) Smith, Sami (Kevin) Hanks, Wendy (Mike) Goforth and Norian (Caroline) Fordham, Mitsyco Pate and his "adopted son," John Deboer. A memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials may be made to Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 896 Old Winston Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. I Thessalonians 4:13-14: But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him, those who sleep in Jesus. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
