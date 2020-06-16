June 6, 1969 - June 14, 2020 Jamey Anderson Goins, 51, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. He was born June 6, 1969, in Forsyth County to Ann Donathan Wagoner. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; nephew, Geoffrey Lamoreaux; and step-father, Gary Michael Wagoner. In addition to his mother, Jamey is survived by his life-partner, Brenda Killebrew; two children, Stephen and Ashley Goins; two sisters, Toni Goins Joyce and Danielle Wagoner; twin brother, Jody Goins; and several nieces. Due to the current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Jamey Goins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

