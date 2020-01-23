June 20, 1990 - January 18, 2020 Bobby Gene 'T' Goins, III, 29, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Forsyth County on June 20, 1990. 'T' loved with a kind heart. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tammy McDaniel Goins. He is survived by his father, Bobby Goins, Jr.; son, Bobby G. Goins, IV; grandparents, Bobby G. and Lillian Goins, Sr.; two sisters; aunts, uncles, and many, many cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family. www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109
Goins, III, Bobby Gene 'T'
