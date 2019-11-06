April 18, 1942 - November 3, 2019 Mr. Carlos Odell "Bud" Goins, 77, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born April 18, 1942 in Stokes County to the late Franklin and Gladys Goins. Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy with two tours in Vietnam. Bud was one of the original founders of the King Youth Soccer League where he coached for many years. He was also a dental technician for 48 years in the Winston-Salem area. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Goins and Wayne Goins and great-grandson, Easton Sunday. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dell Goins; daughter, Lorrie Sunday (Scott); son, Chris Goins (Shannon); four grandsons: Nikolas (Carmen), Cody (Candace), Lukus (Lakyn), and Dylan (Ashley); seven great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Goins; and sister, Peggy Ensley (Don). A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 noon Thursday, November 7th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Pastor Skip Furrow officiating. Burial will follow at Westmoreland Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

