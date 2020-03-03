Goforth, Chelcie Vernon March 25, 1931 - February 29, 2020 Vernon Goforth, age 88, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care, with family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm March 5, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC where he was a member. The service will be conducted by Pastor Jim Bush, with burial to follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at the church. Vernon was born March 25, 1931 in Wilkes County to Comodor Dewey and Maie Shell Goforth. He retired from R J Reynolds after 30 years of service and loved spending time with the grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Velcie, Coy and Marvin Goforth, one sister, Marie Robertson. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Jean Goforth of the home, daughters: Melody Lineback (Phil), Diane Ford (Darrell), Denise Roberts (Jay) and Sister Evelyn Robertson, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel

