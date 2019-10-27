August 26, 1964 - October 24, 2019 Stephen "Steve" Wayne Goad, 55, passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born August 26, 1964 in Surry County to the late Carlos Wayne Goad and Linda Ann Wiles Goad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents Worth and Helen Wiles. He was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Goad loved hunting, fishing, and flying. Surviving is his wife of 33 years Lisa Pierce Goad; sister Lisa Goad Bowling (Corey); nieces Bella Bowling, Blair Bowling; aunt Dare Wiles Conolley (Gary). The family will receive friends, 12:30-2:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Fall Creek Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Fall Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Don Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mtn. Rd., Jonville, NC, 28642
