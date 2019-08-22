September 18, 1940 - August 17, 2019 Funeral service for Mr. Richard Glymph will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 23, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, with family visitation at 11:00 AM. Left to cherish his memories are Arlene Glymph, Gerard Glymph, Sabrina Harris, Valencia Chambers, Richelle Gay and Lesia Glymph. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

